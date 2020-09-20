4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13. 4Licensing has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

