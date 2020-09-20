AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $90.11. 10,076,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.