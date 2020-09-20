Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 1,464,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 31.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

