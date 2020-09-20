Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 1,464,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 31.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit