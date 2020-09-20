Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.