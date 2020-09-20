Alpha Real Trust Ltd (ARTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 23rd

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ARTL stock remained flat at $GBX 167 ($2.18) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.92 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.03.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.