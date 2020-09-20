Alpha Real Trust Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARTL stock remained flat at $GBX 167 ($2.18) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.03. Alpha Real Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.92 ($2.77). The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.