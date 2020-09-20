Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,669.26.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $35.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,451.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $986.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,547.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,395.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

