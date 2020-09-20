AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

AMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,903. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

