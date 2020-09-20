Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $108.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 2,071,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

