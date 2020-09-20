Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 14,472,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit