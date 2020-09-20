Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 14,472,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

