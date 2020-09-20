Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ BRMK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,790. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

