Analysts Set Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target at $75.25

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.