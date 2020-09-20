Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,672.22

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.22 ($34.92).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,124 ($40.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,804.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,621.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,002.23 ($39.23). The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.