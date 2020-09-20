Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $10.50

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 116.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 264,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,265. The stock has a market cap of $335.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

