Analysts Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PBYI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $137,065. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

