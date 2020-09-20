Analysts Set Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) PT at $62.20

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 992,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

