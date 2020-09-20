Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ARDC opened at $13.00 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

