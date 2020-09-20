AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,261.88 ($107.96).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 98 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,746 ($114.28). 3,380,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,115. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,435.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,145.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.