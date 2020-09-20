Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

