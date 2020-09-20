Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,436 shares of company stock valued at $778,702 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 149.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 1,511,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,839. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

