Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,436 shares of company stock valued at $778,702 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 149.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 1,511,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,839. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Analyst Recommendations for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit