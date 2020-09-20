Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.58 ($3.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

