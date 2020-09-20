Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OZK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

