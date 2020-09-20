Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
OZK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
