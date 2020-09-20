Bloom Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and AirSwap.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00246044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00095685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01448956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

