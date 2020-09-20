BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (BMTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BMTO remained flat at $GBX 1,475 ($19.27) on Friday. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 12 month low of GBX 905 ($11.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.95.

About BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

