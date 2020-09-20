BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BMTO)

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BMTO remained flat at $GBX 1,475 ($19.27) during trading hours on Friday. 234 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 12-month low of GBX 905 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 alerts:

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.