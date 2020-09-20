BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BMTO)

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BMTO remained flat at $GBX 1,475 ($19.27) during trading hours on Friday. 234 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 12-month low of GBX 905 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.
BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile
