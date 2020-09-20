Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $72.94

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,082,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,362,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

