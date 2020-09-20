Brokerages Set AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.70

Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 32,220,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,553,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

