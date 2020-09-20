Brokerages Set Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) PT at $9.08

Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mackie downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE:BLU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,331. Bellus Health has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bellus Health by 101.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter valued at $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

