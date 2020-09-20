Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $34.93

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $81,552,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $7,803,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $5,276,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,989. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

