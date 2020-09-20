Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $34.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 3,172,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

