Brokerages Set Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) PT at $47.00

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $881,607,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $262,626,000.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

