Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $80.33

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. 836,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,484,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Globe Life by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Globe Life by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

