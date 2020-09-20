Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$23.94

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.06.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.40. 2,564,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,931. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$36.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -707.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

