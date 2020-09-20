Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $22.20

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MLCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 2,143,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 196,885 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

