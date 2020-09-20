Brokerages Set Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) PT at $10.17

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 6,471,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,685. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

