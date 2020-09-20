Brokerages Set ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Target Price at $55.67

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CMD traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

