Caspian (CSP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $164,113.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $164,113.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.76 or 0.04560700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034699 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

