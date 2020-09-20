Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

