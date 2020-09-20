Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,626,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

