Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

