Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comtech Telecomm.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.
