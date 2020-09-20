Cream (CRM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 93% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a market capitalization of $42,380.51 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,024.75 or 1.00407929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00657361 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.01389581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005494 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00117688 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

