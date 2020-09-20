Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $62.37. 2,032,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,702. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

