Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $970,000.00 to $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,088,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,487. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $510.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

