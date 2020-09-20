DAD Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, DAD has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $35.53 million and $1.43 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.76 or 0.04560700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034699 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

