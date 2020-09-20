Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $143.60 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $352.50 million and $143.60 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00438943 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,329,291,553 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

