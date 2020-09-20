eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in eBay by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,017,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,131. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

