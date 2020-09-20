Eni SpA to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

ENI has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of -121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ENI to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Shares of E opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

