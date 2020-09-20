GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura increased their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GMS by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 698,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,378. The stock has a market cap of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

