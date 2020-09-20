Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE THG traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 601.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

