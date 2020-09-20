Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $754,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

